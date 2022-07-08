"Here is my appeal for more information for women, more general interest in taking care of the female body so that we can be free and be able to take care of ourselves," Anitta posted on social media

Anitta Reveals She Has Endometriosis After 9 Years of 'Suffering' and Being Misdiagnosed by Doctors

THERMAL, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Anitta attends Levi's And Tequila Don Julio Neon Carnival, with Hydration By Liquid I.V. on April 16, 2022 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Neon Carnival)

THERMAL, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Anitta attends Levi's And Tequila Don Julio Neon Carnival, with Hydration By Liquid I.V. on April 16, 2022 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Neon Carnival)

Anitta is opening up about her recent health struggles.

In a series of Tweets on Thursday, the "Girl From Rio" singer, 29, revealed her endometriosis diagnosis to fans, while calling out previous doctors who misread her symptoms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The singer started her posts by saying that she's "at height of the most unbelievable events of my life, one after another, like a flurry of blessings," but still has a hard time being happy about them because of the disorder.

"We need to talk about endometriosis," she wrote.

"Does anyone here, besides me, suffer from recurrent cystitis and have tried every medicine, technique, laser, botox, etc. to not die of pain 24 hours after a sexual act?" she asked.

The "Envolver" singer continued: "I went to stay with my father at the hospital," recalling a recent time her father was undergoing treatment for lung cancer. At the hospital, Anitta said she "told my dear friend angel doctor, who runs everything there, that I'm frequently dying of pain." After the conversation, the doctor did some tests and found out there was no bacteria, therefore disproving her previous cystitis diagnosis.

"The doctor (sent by a guardian angel) did an MRI and there it was. ENDOMETRIOSIS," she said. "The next day she sent me to a specialist to run all the other necessary exams."

She also called out media that have made assumptions about her condition in the past. "One time I said in a podcast or some other interview that I suffered from terrible honeymoon cystitis," she recalled. Then she would see articles saying "How to avoid Anitta's UTI."

"They would say that hygiene is very important," she said. "The use of a condom, peeing after having sex, drinking lots of water, and other things that in my nine years of suffering I was tired of hearing."

She continued, "Believe me. The pain is so bad that you want to do EVERYTHING for it to go away."

"When I read these stories I thought 'did these people examine me without me knowing? Are they saying I don't have hygiene? Were they insinuating I don't use birth control?' "

Anitta

"Lack of hygiene? No. Lack of condoms? No. Lack of water? No. Lack of researching in depth all the variables that each body can respond to an anomaly? YES" she wrote, recommending that all women should do the same if they're in pain.

"Endometriosis is very common among women," she explained. "It has several side effects, different in each body. They can extend to the bladder and cause excruciating pain when urinating. There are several treatments. Mine will have to be surgery."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The singer recommended, "Seek more than one doctor, more than one opinion. If one doesn't solve it... go to another until it's solved." She continued, "It's not normal for us to live with this pain forever."

"Meanwhile I'm counting the days until my surgery," she said. "Here is my appeal for more information for women. More access, more general interest in taking care of the female body so that we can be free and be able to take care of ourselves."