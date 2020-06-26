Andy Cohen Says He's Gained Back the Weight Lost During His Coronavirus Battle: 'I Feel Pretty Good'

The Bravo host gave an update on his health and says his recovery is going well

Andy Cohen's recovery from his bout with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is going smoothly.

On Thursday, the Bravo host, 52, gave an update on his health in an interview with ExtraTV, revealing that a recent chest exam showed "cloudiness" in his lung, which doctors said was to be expected.

"I had a chest X-ray a few weeks ago and there was a little cloudiness in the lung. They said that’s commensurate for someone who is recovering," said Cohen. "Otherwise I feel pretty good."

The TV personality also mentioned that he regained the pounds he dropped during his COVID-19 battle. "I lost a ton of weight and I gained it all back," he said.

Cohen has been open about his struggle with the respiratory virus since first revealing that he tested positive on March 20. He quarantined away from his 1-year-old son Benjamin for two weeks, a period of isolation he said was the "very worst part" of the ordeal.

"It took 10 or 11 days to work through my system," Cohen said of his experience during an episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live in March. "You know, it takes a bit to get your energy back. There’s a thing where you feel mentally like, 'Oh, I’m okay.' "

"And then you realize," he continued, "you go downstairs and make a piece of toast and you come upstairs and you’re like, 'Now I need to relax.' "

The dad celebrated Father's Day on Instagram over the weekend, telling fans that his "dad gene has kicked in."

Cohen previously detailed his coronavirus symptoms, including fever, tightness in his chest, cough, aches and pains, exhaustion, and some chills, as well as a total loss of smell and appetite. He joked at the time that not wanting to eat translated to a trimmed-down figure.

"Two days ago, before I went to bed, I took a shower and I was walking into the shower and I looked at myself and said, 'Holy s—, you look great,'" he said at the time. "… I saw a picture of a pizza yesterday; I thought, 'I can’t wait to eat pizza.' When I get better, I’m going to gain so much weight. It’s bound to happen."

Cohen had shared details of his weight loss with fans last year as well. In November he told Today host Hoda Kotb that he lost 12 lbs. after cutting back on alcohol and watching what he eats.

"I’m a pretty tough critic of myself, and don’t you find that seeing yourself in a monitor every day — doesn’t that mess with your head sometimes?" Cohen asked Kotb at the time. "Because you’re forced to look in the mirror a lot because there is a monitor under these cameras that we are looking at."

"So, this summer," he added, "I had a moment where I was like, I really felt like my suits were getting tight and it was beach season and I was wearing like button-downs to the beach and I’m like 'I’m not this guy, I’m not doing this.'"