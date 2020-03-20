Andy Cohen Says He Has 'Tested Positive for Coronavirus' and Urges People to 'Stay Home'

Andy Cohen is the latest celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” the Bravo host, 51, shared on Instagram Friday.

Cohen said that Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will be going on hiatus while he recovers. It was previously announced that the Bravo talk show would film without a live audience in an effort to protect against the rapidly spreading respiratory virus.

“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he continued. “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Earlier on Friday, Bravo announced that new episodes of WWHL would begin airing on Sunday. The show, dubbed WWHL @ Home, was said to be coming live from Cohen’s New York City apartment, with guests like NeNe Leakes, Jerry O’Connell, and Ramona Singer appearing remotely via video chat.

“Just when we thought our show couldn’t get any more low-tech, we’re all homebound,” Cohen said in a statement, promising the “kiki from the couch” would include “at-home show-and-tells and surprises.”

“I’m not sure how this will play out, but I know it’ll be fun,” Cohen said.

On Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live, Cohen revealed that he was social distancing in his New York City apartment with his son Benjamin Allen, who turned 1 last month.

“I’m not letting anyone into my home, I’m not having any friends over,” said Cohen, who hosted the show from his home. “I’m not going anywhere. … I’m just here with the nanny and Ben and we are hunkered down. We have enough food for two weeks.”

Image zoom Andy Cohen and son Benjamin Andy Cohen/Instagram

He added that a neighbor had been diagnosed with the illness.

“I took Ben for a walk yesterday when he woke up from his nap at 5. I have a neighbor who has coronavirus and I went out to get them food at the supermarket and some supplies and I left them in front of their door,” Cohen said.

“The person that I know who has it has had terrible, terrible aches and pains and chills for, this has been going on for almost a week,” Cohen added. “They just cannot shake it.”

Cohen is just one of several celebrities to have contracted COVID-19, including The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Daniel Dae Kim, and more.

As of Friday, there are at least 15,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 202 deaths from a coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.