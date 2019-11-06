Andy Cohen Reveals He Lost 12 Lbs. After He Stopped Drinking on Watch What Happens Live

Beach season might be over — but not for Andy Cohen!

The Bravo host stopped by the Today show on Tuesday, and revealed to Hoda Kotb that he’s dropped 12 pounds in recent months, and it’s all thanks to a simple tweak he made during his hosting duties on Watch What Happens Live.

“I’m a pretty tough critic of myself and don’t you find that seeing yourself in a monitor every day — doesn’t that mess with your head sometimes?” Cohen, 51, asked Kotb, 55, according to E! News. “Because you’re forced to look in the mirror a lot because there is a monitor under these cameras that we are looking at.”

Cohen said he decided a change needed to be made.

“So, this summer, I had a moment where I was like, I really felt like my suits were getting tight and it was beach season and I was wearing like button-downs to the beach and I’m like ‘I’m not this guy, I’m not doing this,'” he continued.

“I lost 12 pounds and I’ve just been really watching what I’m eating,” Cohen revealed to Kotb, saying that he stopped drinking cocktails on WWHL in mid-July.

Image zoom Hoda Kotb, Andy Cohen Nathan Congleton/NBC

RELATED: Dynamic Duo! Andy Cohen Shares Photo of Son Benjamin in His First-Ever Halloween Costume

Cohen previously told The Cut that his biggest wellness challenges were “monitoring my drinking, my carbs, and my cardio.”

“I’m either being really healthy or just not,” the Real Housewives executive producer told the outlet, saying that summer was the season he struggled to keep fit the most.

“There are moments in my life where I am trying to lose weight for something, and unless that’s happening I try to indulge within reason,” he explained. “The funny thing is I’m usually the most out of shape in the summer. It’s ridiculous, but I like to eat hot dogs and hamburgers and ice cream in the summer and I just don’t believe in denying myself.”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Says He Doesn’t Feel Guilty About Joe and Teresa Giudice‘s Legal Fate After RHONJ

“Life is too short and it’s boring to not enjoy yourself,” he added.

Earlier this year, Cohen revealed that he made another health change when his son, Benjamin Allen, was born.

Speaking with Howard Stern in February, Cohen said that he hadn’t smoked marijuana since he welcomed little Benjamin via surrogate just three weeks prior.

“No … not since the baby,” he told the radio host, who had asked if he was still participating in the activity. “I don’t feel comfortable … It’s not the time for that.”