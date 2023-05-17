Andy Cohen Bares All in Nude Photo for Skin Cancer Awareness

Andy Cohen has something to get off his chest: His shirt!

But it's for a good cause, as the Watch What Happens Live! host has teamed up with skincare brand EltaMD to promote skin cancer awareness, via a racy photo shoot in New York City.

Cohen, 54, covered himself in EltaMD sunscreen — including the brand's newest launch, UV AOX Mist — and nothing else for the shoot, where he appears to sun himself while fully nude in the middle of Midtown Manhattan.

It's a recreation of Cohen's iconic nude photo from 1994, where he posed for an early-morning shoot in the buff with the famed lions outside of the New York Public Library.

The nude photos, shot nearly 30 years apart, were both taken by photographer Spencer Tunick.

The Bravo host posted the photos to Instagram, writing, "Thirty years ago, I posed for photographer @spencertunick (swipe for that image). And I did it again…May is #SkinCancerAwareness Month and I'm partnering with @eltamdskincare to remind you all to wear sunscreen and #GetNaked… for a skin check with your dermatologist."

Cohen is a skin cancer survivor, who was diagnosed with a melanoma in 2016 after pal Kelly Ripa noticed a black dot on his lip and told him to see a dermatologist.

Andy Cohen. Spencer Tunick

"It really taught me because I am tanorexic. I love the sun, I really do," Cohen told Ripa at the time during an appearance on Live with Kelly. "But just be careful. And I, of course, never thought that that kind of thing would happen to me and it will change my relationship to the sun."

Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic.

And while Cohen pointed out that "The lip heals very well," he admitted "I really had a chunk removed out of it" due to the melanoma.

Since then, Cohen has been outspoken about remaining vigilant about sun exposure. And in his Instagram post, he prompts his followers to tag their friends who need a reminder to visit the dermatologist for a skin check.

The post concludes with a generous pledge from EltaMD: "For every tag in the next 30 days, @eltamdskincare will donate a bottle of sunscreen to the @curemelanoma foundation, up to $100,000 in value #EltaMDPartner."