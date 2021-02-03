NYC Mayoral Candidate Andrew Yang Tests Positive for Coronavirus

"I'm experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well & in good spirits," the former presidential candidate said on Twitter Tuesday

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Yang, who ran in last year's presidential election, announced his diagnosis on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After testing negative as recently as this weekend, I have taken a positive COVID rapid test," the politician said in a tweet. "I'm experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well & in good spirits. I'm quarantining & adhering to public health guidelines until I can get back out on the campaign trail."

"Evelyn already has me very well-contained and cared for," Yang, 46, said in another tweet, referring to his wife Evelyn Yang before adding, "in all seriousness if you want me to feel better donate to my campaign! Then I can relax."

Yang announced his mayoral campaign last month, and less than a week later one of his staffers tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus, the New York Times reported. At the time, Yang tested negative and quarantined for eight days.

After announcing his positive diagnosis on Tuesday, Yang shared some advice on Twitter from Dr. Dara Kass that he received during a video call.

In the conversation, Yang explained that he woke up on Saturday feeling "a tiny bit run down," but that he didn't think he was sick. He tested negative for COVID-19 over the weekend, so "alarm bells" didn't go off, Yang told Kass.

Kass encouraged anyone who starts to feel run down or sick to isolate from others right away.

"I'm definitely going to be spending a lot of time in this room, quite by myself," said Yang, who is quarantining in his kids' bedroom.

Kass said that it's important to take plenty of fluids and rest while sick with COVID-19, and to isolate for 10 days from the time symptoms were first experienced.

The state of New York has had more than 1.4 million cases of COVID-19, with a daily average of 11,596 over the past week, according to data from the New York Times.