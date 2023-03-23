Andrew Lloyd Webber's Son Nicholas in Hospice After Stomach Cancer Diagnosis, Pneumonia

 “He's now been moved into a hospice and he's battling away," the composer wrote of his eldest son Nicholas, who was diagnosed with gastric cancer

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on March 23, 2023 05:09 PM
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Andrew Lloyd Webber, winner of the award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, poses in the 72nd Annual Tony Awards Media Room at 3 West Club on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Andrew Lloyd Webber at the 2018 Tony Awards. Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty for Tony Awards Productions

Andrew Lloyd Webber is giving an update on his eldest son's health since he was diagnosed with gastric cancer.

On Thursday, the iconic composer and impresario, 74, revealed in an Instagram video that his son Nicholas, 43, has entered hospice care following his "ghastly" diagnosis.

"I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He's now been moved into a hospice and he's battling away," he said in the clip. "I think he's over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he's got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. We're all here and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be I think."

"I'm going to go see Nick in a minute and I'm going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I've had for him from everywhere all around the world," he continued.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alan Davidson/Shutterstock (7548115ac) Press Night Afterparty For 'Love Never Dies' at the Old Billingsgate Market Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber with His Son Nicholas Lloyd Webber and His Wife Charlotte Windmill and Daughter Imogen Lloyd Webber Press Night Afterparty For 'Love Never Dies' at the Old Billingsgate Market - 09 Mar 2010
Andrew Lloyd Webber (L) with son Nicholas Lloyd Webber in 2010. Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Webber first opened up about his son's diagnosis, sharing a statement that Nicholas is "critically ill" with the cancer and he's "absolutely devastated" by the news.

"As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized," Webber wrote at the time. "I, therefore, have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on opening night this Thursday."

"We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner," Webber continued. "He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family."

Nicholas, a Grammy-nominated composer himself, has notably scored the BBC One series Love, Lies and Records, the film The Last Bus and the short Mr. Invisible. He earned a Grammy nomination after scoring Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella's original cast album in 2021.

