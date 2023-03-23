Andrew Lloyd Webber's Son Nicholas in Hospice After Stomach Cancer Diagnosis, Pneumonia

Andrew Lloyd Webber is giving an update on his eldest son's health since he was diagnosed with gastric cancer.

On Thursday, the iconic composer and impresario, 74, revealed in an Instagram video that his son Nicholas, 43, has entered hospice care following his "ghastly" diagnosis.

"I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He's now been moved into a hospice and he's battling away," he said in the clip. "I think he's over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he's got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. We're all here and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be I think."

"I'm going to go see Nick in a minute and I'm going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I've had for him from everywhere all around the world," he continued.

Andrew Lloyd Webber (L) with son Nicholas Lloyd Webber in 2010. Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Webber first opened up about his son's diagnosis, sharing a statement that Nicholas is "critically ill" with the cancer and he's "absolutely devastated" by the news.

"As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized," Webber wrote at the time. "I, therefore, have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on opening night this Thursday."

"We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner," Webber continued. "He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family."

Nicholas, a Grammy-nominated composer himself, has notably scored the BBC One series Love, Lies and Records, the film The Last Bus and the short Mr. Invisible. He earned a Grammy nomination after scoring Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella's original cast album in 2021.