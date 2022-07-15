Heather Kovar told a columnist for Albany's Times-Union newspaper that she had not been drinking that day but was exhausted and grieving her father's death

News Anchor Says She Did Not Consume Alcohol Prior to Bizarre Broadcast: 'It Was a Perfect Storm'

After local TV news anchor Heather Kovar appeared confused on an evening broadcast and was slurring her words, videos of the segment went viral, leading to speculation about her mental state and whether she was under the influence of alcohol.

But in a column published Thursday by the Times Union, the Emmy-winning reporter and anchor at Albany's CBS affiliate WRGB told writer Chris Churchill that her behavior was the result of a "perfect storm" of factors, including exhaustion, grief over her father's death, her decision to leave the station when her contract was up at the end of the month, and technical issues.

She told Churchill that she had not consumed any alcohol in the hours leading up to WRGB's 6 p.m. broadcast on Saturday.

Kovar previously said in a statement that she had worked a double shift and was "sleep-deprived and exhausted" following her return from family leave after the death of her father.

She told PEOPLE this week that "it has been an exhausting time using my time off to fly to family in between shifts."

She continued, "I was hoping to create a better situation. I just hope people will understand as I move forward in what is next."

In an interview with Churchill she said that she thought she could "pull it off" despite being spread so thin. She explained that between her visits to family in Texas she had also been preparing for an upcoming move — including packing just before Saturday's broadcast.

"I thought I could pull it off and didn't realize I would look the way I did," Kovar said. "I was disheveled because I was rushing around so much."

She told Churchill that she hopes to find another job in TV news but is worried that Saturday's incident will make it more complicated.

"I feel very bad and embarrassed," Kovar said. "It was a perfect storm that in the end really hurt me."

While anchoring for CBS affiliate WRGB Saturday night, Kovar struggled to make it through the segment. She appeared to stammer when reading a script on excessive heat in Texas and later misidentified one of her colleagues.

In a statement provided to NBC News and the Times Union following the broadcast, Kovar provided more context about what had been going on behind the scenes.

"I recently returned early from family leave following my dad's death," Kovar wrote in her statement. "On Friday, I notified the station I would not be renewing my contract which expires July 31. Saturday I was scheduled to work the early morning 6 a.m. shift and the evening shift. I was sleep-deprived and exhausted."

Kovar told PEOPLE that because she had notified the station prior to Saturday's incident that she would not be renewing her contract, "the situation has been amicably handled with the station."