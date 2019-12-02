You Can Get an AncestryDNA Kit for Just $49 Right Now

Image zoom

While you may want to procrastinate on your holiday gift shopping — especially when it comes to buying something for the person who has everything — this sale may be just what you need to find that perfect present and save money while you’re at it.

Amazon just slashed $70 off the popular AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity and Traits Test, marking it down to just $49 this Cyber Monday. The seriously good deal will save you 59 percent on the popular kit, which makes for a fun and thoughtful gift for family, friends, and even the pickiest of people.

The marked-down DNA test kit comes with everything you or the recipient needs to learn more about their heritage and ancestry. Once you receive the kit, it’s easy to register and get started. Simply send it a sample of your saliva using the materials supplied, and the lab will supply you with a detailed report of your makeup through its digital portal in six to eight weeks.

In addition to an ethnicity breakdown and access to the brand’s massive ancestral database, you’ll also receive a report detailing traits found in your DNA. With 26 unique characteristics covered (all of which are detailed on the brand’s FAQ page), you’ll learn more about why you may have an aversion to cilantro, whether or not hair loss patterns run in your family, and other features unique found in your gene pool.

Image zoom

Buy It! AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test, $49 (orig. $119); amazon.com

Shoppers can also choose to pay a bit more for the discounted AncestryHealth Core: Healthy + Genetic Ethnicity Test kit to discover even more about how one’s DNA impacts their health and wellness. Prices will go back up soon, but for now, the more detailed test is marked down to $79 (FYI, it’s not available to purchase in NY, NJ, RI, or Guam).

Before you participate, you can read up on the brand’s privacy policies and methods over on their site, which will also help you decide which test is best for you. Just be sure to grab one today before Amazon’s massive Cyber Monday sale wraps up tonight!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.