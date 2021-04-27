The CDC Updated Its Face Mask Guidelines — and Storage Cases Are About to Be Your New Essential
It’s been over a year since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended everyone wear a face covering in public — but the newest CDC masking guidelines are shaking things up.
Earlier today, the CDC revealed activities that fully vaccinated individuals can safely do without a mask, like attending small outdoor gatherings and working out. The CDC says they can also visit other vaccinated people indoors without masks or social distancing. The announcement signals a huge shift in the way Americans wear masks, with the United States on track to vaccinate 70 percent of its population by mid-June.
But while vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear face masks outdoors unless in crowded settings like concerts or farmers markets, they should still be worn in public indoor settings. That means a face mask is still the hottest summer accessory for trips to the grocery store, hair salon, or doctor’s office — you’ll just get to wear them less if vaccinated.
One downside of reduced wear time is that you’ll need to store your mask between uses. A storage case is a sanitary alternative to a pocket or purse: It still keeps your mask easily accessible but also prevents cross-contamination of your mask from germs on your phone, wallet, or keys.
Even before today’s announcement, more than 800 Amazon shoppers swore by this protective case by Anako. Available in three colors, the slim design is made with food-grade plastic and completely waterproof to protect against spills. It’s large enough to hold up to four disposable face masks, according to the brand, but the entire case still weighs less than a large egg at just under two ounces.
Reviewers say the “practical” solution has kept masks looking brand new between uses and even saved pricier Kn95 masks from becoming misshapen in their bags. Although it’s just a “tad too large” to fit in a back pocket, shoppers found that a pocketbook or glove compartment was the perfect size for the protective holder.
If the affordable price isn’t enough to sway you — just $11 with an onsite coupon for 10 percent off — the storage case also comes with a 30-day guarantee. That gives you plenty of time to experiment with the CDC’s guidelines and ensure your case meets the demands of life where it’s mask on, mask off.
