COVID Vaccinations Could Have Saved Around 234,000 American Lives in 2021

The CDC also reported Friday that COVID-19 was again the third leading cause of death in the U.S. last year, behind only heart disease and cancer

COVID-19 continued to be one of the deadliest illnesses in the United States in 2021, and just as in 2020, the virus was the third leading cause of death, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control. But it didn't have to be thanks to the COVID-19 vaccines, and another new report estimates that around 234,000 Americans who died from the virus after June 2021 would have been saved if they had gotten vaccinated.

On Thursday, the Kaiser Family Foundation released a new analysis that looked at the number of adult COVID-19 deaths from June 2021 — when vaccines were widely available and all Americans could have been fully vaccinated — to March 2022. After eliminating the small number of deaths that occurred in people who were vaccinated and accounting for other risk factors, the non-profit estimated that around 234,000 Americans who died during that period would have lived if they had gotten vaccinated.

"Since vaccines became widely available last summer, a total of 389,000 adults in the United States have died of COVID-19, and 6 in 10 of those deaths — about 234,000 deaths — could have been prevented by timely vaccinations," the researchers said. "This analysis underscores the importance of continued efforts to increase the number of people vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19."

As of April 21, just 66% of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

And on Friday, the CDC released their annual report on the leading causes of deaths in the U.S. They found that in 2021, COVID-19 was again the third leading cause of death, behind only heart disease and cancer. More than 415,000 people died from COVID-19 in 2021, while around 693,000 people died from heart disease and 605,000 people died from cancer.

The death rate from COVID-19 also increased by nearly 20% between 2020 and 2021, with 60,000 more Americans dying from the virus.

With flu rates low over the last two years, influenza was no longer in the top 10 leading causes of deaths. Suicide replaced it, and was the tenth leading cause of death in 2021.

The highest numbers of COVID-19 deaths occurred in Black people, American Indians and Alaskan Natives, though the racial disparities in COVID-19 deaths declined between 2020 and 2021. Black Americans made up 13% of COVID-19 deaths, down from 16% in 2020, while deaths among white Americans went from around 60% to 65% in 2021.

"The year 2021 saw the highest death rate since 2003, with increases in many leading causes of death, including COVID-19 and unintentional injuries," the CDC said. "… We must work to ensure equal treatment in all communities in proportion to their need for effective interventions that can prevent excess COVID-19 deaths."