Amy Slaton Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 2 Teaser

Amy Slaton has some important life news to share following her 100-lb. weight loss.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at Season 2 of 1000-Lb. Sisters — which premieres next month on TLC — Amy, 33, reveals that she and her husband Michael are expecting their first child.

“Having a baby means the world to me, it’s everything I’ve always wanted,” she says in the Season 2 supertease, going on to share that she got pregnant just four months following her successful bariatric surgery — against her surgeon's advice.

“[He] told me to wait two years,” she adds. “Oops.”

Meanwhile, her sister Tammy, 34, is struggling to maintain her weight loss goals.

“I had reached Dr. Procter's goal for surgery, but I’ve fallen off the wagon,” she says in the clip, ahead of her brother offering to join her in losing weight.

“No more excuses,” he says, as the two of them high-five.

Although Tammy is getting support from her family, Amy worries that her sister’s boyfriend won’t keep her motivated.

“I don’t trust him,” Amy says. “She needs somebody that’s going to motivate her in this weight loss, not just want her to stay the way she is.”

As the teaser comes to a close, Amy opens up about her pregnancy worries.“There’s so many unknowns with this pregnancy," she says. "Anything could go wrong."

Her sister Tammy expresses concern as well. "Amy got pregnant way too soon after surgery," she says. "It could possibly kill her in the end."