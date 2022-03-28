The comedian — who co-hosted the Academy Awards on Sunday night — decided to get liposuction after growing frustrated with her body

Amy Schumer Was Conflicted About Sharing She Had Liposuction Because It's 'Such a Privilege Thing'

Amy Schumer is happy now to talk about her decision to get liposuction, but at first she worried about highlighting her privilege.

The comedian and actress — who was also one of the three co-hosts of the Academy Awards on Sunday night — shared in January that she decided to get liposuction after struggling with her body image. Schumer, 40, decided it was important to be open about the procedure because she didn't want people to think that she had slimmed down naturally.

"I wanted to share it with people, just because I can't lie about myself," she told Hoda Kotb on her podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb. "I just can't do it. I can't be like, 'Yeah, crunches. And I've just been eating smoked salmon,' you know? So I had to be real."

But Schumer also felt conflicted talking about the procedure when it's prohibitively expensive for many people.

"I was feeling bad because it's, like, such a privilege thing," she said. "And I'm like, 'Well, you know, people with money, they also drive nice cars' … So, my 'nice car' is that I had, you know … a liter of fat sucked out of my belly."

Schumer has said that she's now 170 lbs. after the surgery, but it wasn't about the number on the scale or to fit into some Hollywood ideal.

"It's not about needing to be slamming, because I've never been famous for being hot, but I'd reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror," she previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

Schumer said she realized that the part of her stomach just above her C-section scar from giving birth to her 2½-year-old son Gene wasn't going to improve with small changes like "grilled chicken and walks," and she opted for a more aggressive treatment once she was healed from having her uterus and appendix removed in September, which she did to end her endometriosis pain.

"I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good," she said earlier this month during an appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea.