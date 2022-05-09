Amy Schumer Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID, Says She's 'Bored' amid Quarantine

Amy Schumer's bout with COVID comes after she shared that she hadn't yet tested positive for the illness while appearing on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers last week

Amy Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The comedian and actress, 40, shared her diagnosis in a video posted on Instagram over the weekend.

In the clip, Schumer is seen sitting in a bedroom as she shares she's "lonely" and jokes that COVID gave her an "incredible Elizabeth Holmes voice."

"This is what I sound like now that I have COVID," Schumer continues in reference to the Theranos founder who was convicted of criminal fraud. Schumer also shares in the clip that she's "bored" and "away from my family."

In a follow-up post on Sunday, the Trainwreck actress shared a video of herself lying in bed while sick.

"All that matters to me at this point is Anna Delvey," Schumer says in the clip, referring to Anna Sorokin, a con-woman who was accused of pretending to be a wealthy German heiress.

"I know a lot of people have reached out saying, like, they hope that I feel better and that they're psyched about my Theranos voice, but my whole world is Anna Delvey," she continues.

Adds Schumer, who shares son Gene David with husband Chris Fischer: "And that's who I am now."

Schumer's bout with COVID comes after she shared that she hadn't yet tested positive for the illness while appearing on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday evening.

At the time, host Seth Meyers pointed out that Schumer was one of the "few people" he knew that hadn't been diagnosed with COVID.

As Schumer joked around that "God has a plan" and "He chooses the people He loves," the comedian teased: "I'm a little smug about it, I haven't had it yet."