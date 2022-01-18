Amy Schumer said she "finally" feels good while thanking the doctors who have helped her since her endometriosis surgery

Amy Schumer Says She Got 'Strength Back' After Endometriosis Surgery, Liposuction: 'I Feel Good'

Amy Schumer is "finally" feeling good about herself.

On Instagram Tuesday, the 40-year-old actress and comedian posted photos of herself posing on the beach in a black swimsuit, giving followers an update on her health journey.

Schumer thanked those who helped her during her endometriosis and liposuction surgeries, revealing on her Instagram Story that she's now 170 lbs. post-procedures.

"I feel good. Finally. It's been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd(endo) @jordanternermd (lipo)," she began. "Never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn't contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let's go!"

In September, the Inside Amy Schumer star had her uterus and appendix removed after dealing with years of pain from what her doctors determined was endometriosis, a condition where the tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it.

Following her surgery, Schumer — who is mom to son Gene, 2 — said in an audio recording of her post-op appointment that she feels like a new person.

"All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body," she said at the time. "I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son."

Though she hasn't disclosed further details about her liposuction or acupuncture, Schumer previously shared a diplomatic stance on cosmetic procedures in the past.

"I don't judge anybody for having plastic surgery at all," she told Cosmopolitan in 2014.

However, she continued, "I think the industry surrounding it and the drive to do it and how it seems like usually it's never enough — I think that's bad. I don't think it's great for people."

Last month, the Emmy winner shared a selfie from her dermatologist's office while having the fillers in her face dissolved after she wasn't pleased with the results.

"I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #Malificent [sic] thanks @drjlodnp," Schumer captioned a photo of herself with white cream on her cheeks.

The star's dermatologist, Dr. Jodi LoGerfo, also shared the photo and explained the process of dissolving fillers, which soften facial wrinkles when injected into the skin.