Amy Schumer Shows Off 'Cute' C-Section Scar from Birth of Son Gene in Nude Mirror Selfie

Amy Schumer is embracing her post-baby body.

On Sunday, the comedian, 39, shared a NSFW photo on Instagram showcasing the scar from the c-section she underwent in May 2019 to welcome her first child, son Gene David.

In the photo, Schumer posed naked and covered her breasts while showing off her body for the bathroom mirror selfie.

"Feeling like my c section looks cute today! #hotgirlwinter#csection," she captioned the post.

Schumer shares her son, now 20 months, with husband Chris Fischer. She had a particularly trying pregnancy that left the actress with never-ending nausea due to a rare condition for expectant moms called hyperemesis gravidarum.

In December 2019, Schumer spoke candidly on the Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast about her decision to have a hospital c-section at 39 weeks, after originally seeking a doula-assisted delivery at a birthing center.

"I was throwing up through the first hour of my c-section. It's supposed to take about an hour and a half — mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis," she said, "and that was really scary."

Though the Trainwreck actress compared her c-section recovery to "torture," she said the relief that she felt after giving birth was unmatched — her hyperemesis symptoms instantly faded.

"I had a fresh c-section which had complications [but] I was just so happy," she said. "I mean, other than just having a baby, which a couple of people told me the day you give birth is the best day of your life, and that was true for me, but that relief."

In August, Schumer said that she and Fischer, 41, are unlikely to have any more children together.

"I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," she said on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. "We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're going to hold off for right now."

Regardless, Schumer said that she's enjoying every moment she has with her son.