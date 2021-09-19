"There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus," Amy Schumer said from the hospital in a video shared to Instagram

Amy Schumer Reveals She Had Her Uterus and Appendix Removed Due to Endometriosis

Amy Schumer attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project Fundraiser at The Africa Center on November 12, 2019 in New York City

Amy Schumer is on the mend after undergoing surgery for endometriosis.

The I Feel Pretty actress, 40, detailed the removal of her uterus and appendix on Instagram in a video taken by husband Chris Fischer as she recovered in the hospital on Saturday.

So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out," she said to the camera. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."

"There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains," Schumer added.

She also wrote in the caption, "If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis."

Many of Schumer's famous friends reacted to her health update in the comments with words of support and encouragement.

"Oh, my goodness, 30?!" Debra Messing replied. "So happy they are gone, and you won't have that pain anymore. Heal well Am!"

Padma Lakshmi wrote, "Thank you so much for sharing your endo story. Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon! @endofound."

"I'm so sorry Amy! Looks like life is about to get way less painful. But not less gassy," Vanessa Carlton posted.

Elle King also added, "LOVE YOU AMY!!! Sending healing vibes."

This isn't the first time the Snatched star — who was also diagnosed with adenomyosis — has gotten candid about endometriosis pain and her fertility.

In August 2020, she discussed the risks of trying to have a second baby on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. She and Fischer welcomed son Gene David, 2, in May 2019.

"We did IVF, and IVF was really tough on me," Schumer said at the time. "I don't think I could ever do IVF again."

"I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," she added. "We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're going to hold off for right now."

The Trainwreck actress also previously said on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show that the pandemic made her decide to wait to conceive a second child.

"We got these embryos, so I don't know. But right now, we were gonna try to make a move, but then COVID happened and I'm just kinda, like, walking back like, 'Okay, maybe we'll revisit that in a minute,'" she said at the time.

Schumer thanked her followers for sharing their personal IVF stories in her February 2020 update, writing on Instagram that she wanted to "send love and strength" to all "warrior women" who go through the path to parenthood.

"I have so appreciated everyone sharing their IVF stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down," Schumer wrote at the time. "So many women go through many rounds of IVF which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of IVF it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you."