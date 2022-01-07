Amy Schumer asked her Instagram followers if everyone else "feels like someone is sitting on their chest all the time"

Amy Schumer Says She Experiences 'Crushing Anxiety' as She Gets Candid About Mental Health

Amy Schumer is opening up about her mental health struggles.

On Thursday, the actress and comedian, 40, posted a selfie on Instagram and asked fans if they experience "crushing anxiety" in the caption.

"Hey everyone feels like someone is sitting on their chest all the time and is filled with crushing anxiety correct?" Schumer alongside the photo, which shows her looking into the camera, dressed in a gray sweater and a matching beanie.

Schumer has long been candid about her personal battles, having opened up about her mother, abusive relationships and the effects of her father's multiple sclerosis and alcoholism in her 2016 book The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo.

Her latest post on mental health comes after she shared a different candid moment with her followers last month. The Inside Amy Schumer star revealed that she got facial fillers only to have them dissolved shortly after.

Schumer shared a photo of herself at the dermatologist's office, writing in the caption, "I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #Malificent [sic] thanks @drjlodnp."

Before sharing her experience with fillers, Schumer detailed her experience with endometriosis. The "painful disorder" is defined by the Mayo Clinic as a condition "in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus — the endometrium — grows outside your uterus."

In September, Schumer shared that she had both her uterus and appendix removed due to the condition.

"So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out," she said in a video posted to Instagram. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."

Schumer added in her caption, "If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis."

Later that month, Schumer revealed that doctors had found a tumor in her "endo ravaged appendix."

"I cry through most of the findings," she wrote on Instagram. "I had a tumor in my endo ravaged appendix. Chocolate cysts in both ovaries. Endo of the uterus, [polycystic ovary syndrome] all over."

She added, "All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body," she said. "I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son."