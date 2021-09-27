Amy Schumer Learned She Had a Tumor in Her 'Endo Ravaged Appendix': 'My Lifelong Pain Explained'

The comedian had her uterus and appendix removed in an intensive surgery to manage her endometriosis

The comedian, 40, had her uterus and appendix removed in mid-September after dealing with years of pain from what her doctors determined was extensive endometriosis, a condition where the tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A week after her surgery, Schumer shared an update on her recovery after a tearful meeting with her surgeon, Dr. Tamer Seckin.

"I cry through most of the findings," she wrote on Instagram. "I had a tumor in my endo ravaged appendix. Chocolate cysts in both ovaries. Endo of the uterus, [polycystic ovary syndrome] all over."

In an audio recording she took of the appointment, Seckin told Schumer that they removed 30 specimens from her body, 26 of which were endometriosis.

amy schumer Dr. Tamer Seckin and Amy Schumer | Credit: amy schumer/ instagram

The mom to son Gene, 2, said that she feels like a new person.

"All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body," she said. "I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son."

Schumer had dealt with hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy with Gene, a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting. Now knowing that she also had endometriosis during that time, the Trainwreck star said she believes the two are connected.

"I can't answer medically because there is no research on this s--- because they only happen TO WOMEN and there is no time to study them because all resources need to be funneled into researching ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION," she wrote. "THERE IS BARELY ANY RESEARCH ON ENDOMETRIOSIS WHICH OVER 10 percent of women have. ALL FUNDING SEEMS TO GO TO D---MEREGENCIES."

Schumer previously said that she decided she "can't be pregnant ever again" after dealing with hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy and the difficulties of undergoing IVF. She and her husband, Chris Fischer, were considering using a surrogate to carry a second child using the other embryos they produced during IVF, but decided to hold off.

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen's Sons Have Adorable Virtual Playdate on Watch What Happens Live