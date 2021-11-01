Amy Schumer Jokes About Tampon Costume 6 Weeks After Surgery to Remove Her Uterus

"I don't have a uterus, but nothing can stop me from wearing Tampax, okay?" Amy Schumer wrote

Amy Schumer decided to poke fun at her personal life for Halloween this year.

On Sunday, the I Feel Pretty actress, 40, revealed her Halloween costume was a tampon, proudly documenting herself wearing a blue, full-body Tampax suit while trick-or-treating in New York City. The costume decision comes just over a month after the comedian announced she had her uterus removed due to endometriosis.

"I don't have a uterus, but nothing can stop me from wearing Tampax, okay?" she joked in the video alongside two photos posing in the costume.

The official Instagram account for Tampax reposted the video, writing, "When @amyschumer told us she was going to be a bloodsucker for #Halloween, this is not what we were expecting… 🧛."

Many of Schumer's followers commented under the post, laughing at the "epic" costume and raving about her ability to stay positive about her health.

"LOL! Nothing can beat this costume. PERIOD😂," one Instagram user wrote. Another person added, "Love this!!! And even more amazing to see you normalizing convo about repro health❤️."

amy schumer Credit: amy schumer/ instagram

In September, Schumer detailed the removal of her uterus and appendix on Instagram in a video taken by husband Chris Fischer as she recovered in the hospital.

"So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out," she said to the camera. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."

"There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains," Schumer added.

She also wrote in the caption, "If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis."

Amy Schumer Amy Schumer | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Snatched star — who was also diagnosed with adenomyosis — has often been candid about endometriosis pain and her fertility.

In August 2020, she discussed the risks of trying to have a second baby on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. She and Fischer welcomed son Gene David, 2, in May 2019.

"We did IVF, and IVF was really tough on me," Schumer said at the time. "I don't think I could ever do IVF again."

"I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," she added. "We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're going to hold off for right now."