Amy Schumer revealed in September 2021 that she had her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis

Amy Schumer Jokes About Not Having a Uterus as She's 'Blamed' for National Tampon Shortage

Amy Schumer is totally okay with being at the center of her own jokes.

On Thursday, the I Feel Pretty actress, 40, reposted an article explaining how she is being "blamed" for the national tampon shortage. Apparently a Procter & Gamble spokesperson said that since Schumer appeared in their Tampax ads in 2020, retail sales growth for Tampax has "exploded," and that demand is up 7.7 percent.

"Whoa I don't even have a uterus," teased Schumer, who had her uterus removed last year due to endometriosis. Several of the comedian's followers laughed at her reaction, calling the entire situation "ridiculous."

"😂😂😂 way to go Amy… take all the tampons!🤦🏻‍♀️😂😂😂. Bless your heart!💜" one person joked while another quipped, "What do they think u did replace ur uterus with all the tampons 🤣."

In September 2021, Schumer detailed the removal of her uterus and appendix on Instagram in a video taken by husband Chris Fischer as she recovered in the hospital.

"So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out," she said to the camera. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."

"There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains," Schumer added.

She also wrote in the caption, "If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis."

Schumer's latest post isn't the first time the comedian has poked fun at her personal life. Just six weeks after having her uterus removed, the actress revealed her Halloween costume was a tampon, proudly documenting herself wearing a blue, full-body Tampax suit while trick-or-treating in New York City.

"I don't have a uterus, but nothing can stop me from wearing Tampax, okay?" she joked in the video alongside two photos posing in the costume.

The official Instagram account for Tampax reposted the video, writing, "When @amyschumer told us she was going to be a bloodsucker for #Halloween, this is not what we were expecting… 🧛."

Many of Schumer's followers commented under the post, laughing at the "epic" costume and raving about her ability to stay positive about her health.