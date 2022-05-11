Amy Schumer Is 'Trying to Be Healthy' After Hysterectomy, Liposuction: 'I Want to Feel Hot'

“Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family," Amy Schumer wrote in an Instagram post

Amy Schumer is heading into the summer with a strong mindset.

On Wednesday, the 40-year-old comedian and actress shared a photo on Instagram and explained to followers that she's hoping to be healthier and stronger this summer season after having a cesarean section, hysterectomy and liposuction.

Schumer said she's in her "prime" while posing in a black corset, heels, and sunglasses while standing in a home gym.

"C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in," she captioned the post. "Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let's go. Who's with me?"

Schumer shared in January that she decided to get liposuction after struggling with her body image. She decided it was important to be open about the procedure because she didn't want people to think that she had slimmed down naturally.

"I wanted to share it with people, just because I can't lie about myself," she told Hoda Kotb in March on her podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb. "I just can't do it. I can't be like, 'Yeah, crunches. And I've just been eating smoked salmon,' you know? So I had to be real."

But Schumer also felt conflicted talking about the procedure when it's prohibitively expensive for many people.

"I was feeling bad because it's, like, such a privilege thing," she said. "And I'm like, 'Well, you know, people with money, they also drive nice cars' … So, my 'nice car' is that I had, you know … a liter of fat sucked out of my belly."

The decision for liposuction came after Schumer said she realized that the part of her stomach just above her C-section scar from giving birth to her 2½-year-old son Gene wasn't going to improve with small changes like "grilled chicken and walks."

She opted for liposuction once she was healed from having her uterus and appendix removed in September 2021, which she did to end her endometriosis pain.

Schumer has said that she's now 170 lbs. after the surgery, but it wasn't about the number on the scale or to fit into some Hollywood ideal.