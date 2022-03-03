The comedian said she didn’t want to hide that she had the surgery

Amy Schumer Is 'Feeling Really Good' After Getting Liposuction: 'I Just Want to Be Real About It'

Amy Schumer "never thought" she would be someone who would get liposuction, but after going through with the surgery she's so glad she did.

"I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was just like, that's so crazy to me, and I would say that I'm not ever going to do anything," Schumer told Handler.

But "cut to turning 40 after having a C-section," and the Trainwreck star changed her mind.

Schumer said that between her difficult pregnancy with son Gene, 2, the C-section during his delivery and her endometriosis, she started thinking about liposuction. And then, after she had her uterus and appendix removed in September to finally end her endometriosis pain, Schumer decided to go through with it.

"I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good," she said.

Schumer posted about getting liposuction on Instagram in January, but this was the first time she publicly talked about it. She told Handler that she wanted to be honest about getting plastic surgery.

"I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it's because I had a surgery," she said. "It's too hard, and I just want to be real about it."

In January, Schumer had shared two photos of herself on the beach in a black bathing suit and thanked her two surgeons — the one who performed her endometriosis surgery and the other who did her liposuction.

"I feel good. Finally. It's been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo)," she wrote. "Never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn't contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40."

Schumer also talked to Handler about trying to have a second child with husband Chris Fischer but struggling during the IVF process. The Life & Beth star said that they "only got one normal embryo" from this round, and "we tried and it didn't work. And now I don't have a uterus."

Schumer said that she "was sad" they couldn't add to their family, but "we're just enjoying our little family and I'm just focusing on that."