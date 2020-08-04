Amy Schumer Gives 'Tip' to People Feeling Shy About Their Beach Bodies: ‘Dig a Hole and Get in It’

The comedian jokingly offered up the idea as she played in the sand

For people who are actually able to get to the beach during this pandemic summer, Amy Schumer has a solution for those who may be feeling a little shy about showing off their swimsuit bodies: “Dig a hole and get in it.”

The comedian jokingly offered up her idea on Instagram as she hit the sand.

“If you don’t have the body you want this summer and you still want to feel confident? Dig a hole and get in it,” Schumer posted, along with a photo of herself, digging a hole. “Everyone will assume things are good down there. #greatsummertip”

Hole or not, Schumer has long embraced her beach body, and called out people who have criticized her looks.

In 2017, after dealing with body shamers, Schumer shared eight photos of herself in a bikini and told her Instagram followers: “I feel great. No haters can f with my baseline.”

And a year later, Schumer called out an Instagram user who photoshopped one of her bikini photos to make her look slimmer and claimed that it “looks way better.”

“I disagree. I like how I really look,” Schuner responded. “That’s my body. I love my body for being strong and healthy and sexy. I look like I’d give a good hug or have a drink with you. The other picture looks nice but it’s not me. Thanks for sharing your thoughts as well. See, we’re both right.”

Schumer also gets positive comments on Instagram, and happily agreed with a follower who said she looked “great” in her swimsuit last year, as Schumer hit the beach two months after the birth of her son Gene.