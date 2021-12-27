"Thank God you can dissolve them," Amy Schumer wrote on Instagram

Amy Schumer Gets the Fillers in Her Face Dissolved: 'Turns Out I Was Already Full'

Amy Schumer is getting candid about her experience with cosmetic treatments.

The Emmy winner, 40, shared a selfie from her dermatologist's office on Sunday while having the fillers in her face dissolved after she wasn't pleased with the results.

"I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #Malificent [sic] thanks @drjlodnp," Schumer captioned a photo of herself with white cream on her cheeks.

The star's dermatologist, Dr. LoGerfo, also shared the photo and explained the process of dissolving fillers, which soften facial wrinkles when injected into the skin.

"Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important!" she wrote.

"@amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it! Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment," LoGerfo added. "I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it!"

Schumer has shared her stance on the thriving industry of cosmetic treatments in the past, offering a diplomatic approach. "I don't judge anybody for having plastic surgery at all," she told Cosmopolitan in 2014.

"I think the industry surrounding it and the drive to do it and how it seems like usually it's never enough — I think that's bad," Schumer added at the time. "I don't think it's great for people."