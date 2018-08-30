Amy Schumer Has a Message for the Fan Who Photoshopped Her Bikini Photo: 'I Love My Body'

Amy Schumer has no time for body shaming.

An Instagram user altered a photo of the I Feel Pretty actress, 37, in a black-and-white bikini on the beach to make her look thinner — and Schumer did not appreciate it.

Posting before and after pictures, the Instagrammer wrote, “So I think Amy looks great already but man does she look way better I’m [sic] my OPINION in the second photo.”

RELATED: Every Time Amy Schumer Flawlessly Clapped Back at Body Shamers

Schumer responded on her Instagram story. She said, “I disagree. I like how i really look. That’s my body. I love my body for being strong and healthy and sexy. I look like I’d give a good hug or have a drink with you. The other picture looks nice but it’s not me. Thanks for sharing your thoughts as well. See, we’re both right.”

Schumer's response Amy Schumer/Instagram

For good measure, Schumer added the words “Real a— me” to the first picture and “Boo” to the second.

The Instagram offender apologized profusely, deleted the original post and decided to stop using the account: “Actually nothing should be photoshopped because real is beautiful, I’ve learned that. Thank you to everyone who called me out on my bulls—! Because of all of you a [sic] idiotic person like me can become a better person!”

The Instagram user also responded directly to Schumer, “I’m sorry Amy, I had no idea you’d see this! I understand that this can be seen as negative but I really wasn’t trying to be! I was just curious and decided to see what you’d look like with my face tune app and I didn’t realize that it was that bad!”

The person added, “I’m sorry for my ignorance and I will take it down! I have no right to make people feel bad about themselves! Love you Amy both of your movies are amazing!”

The person wrote an additional note in the caption of an Instagram to say sorry. “Well like I said in my comment, I’m sorry Amy!” the Instagrammer said. “It was unfair to do that to you. I didn’t think much about it when I first posted the pic. I’ve seen a lot of people photoshopping celebrities so I didn’t think mine would even be a blimp [sic].”

The Instagram user continued, “I spent like 30 min making the photo and I should have never posted it! I’m glad people called out this post! That was a d— move on my end. Well all I can do is apologize, I’m sorry.”

Schumer, who tied the knot with Chris Fischer in February, has long been an advocate for body positivity.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Denies Pregnancy After Her Clothing Line Reveal Photo Sparks ‘Bump’ Speculation

In December 2016, after getting online backlash, she wrote on Instagram, “Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love.”

In her Netflix special Amy Schumer: The Leather Special, she discussed her journey to embracing her body. “I’m what Hollywood calls very fat,” she said.

“I feel very good in my own skin,” she declared. “I feel strong. I feel healthy. I do. I feel sexy.”

In April 2018, she said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “You know actresses say, ‘Oh I love cheeseburgers!’? I’m what you look like if you have pasta and wine.”