Amy Schumer Feels 'Like a New Person' Following Treatment After 'Lonely Battle' with Endometriosis

Amy Schumer is reflecting on her endometriosis struggle.

The comedian, 41, underwent a hysterectomy and an appendectomy to help treat the disease in Sept. 2021. She calls the condition a "lonely battle" in a preview clip for her appearance on the Paramount+ docuseries The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, which streams Tuesday.

"You tell someone you get really bad cramps, and they're like, 'Oh, it's being a woman, ' and you're like, 'no, it's irregular.' I've been in so much pain, you know, my whole life — not just the week of my period. It's during ovulation. I would hopefully get a good week a month where I wasn't in pretty significant pain, still trying to achieve, still trying to go through life. It's been really difficult," she recalled while detailing her experience.

Following her treatment, she says she felt the difference right away.

"I felt like a new person. It was incredible," she shared with Dr. Agus. "I feel like someone lifted this veil that had been over me and I just felt like a different person and like a new mom."

She added that while she has scars following the procedures, it is a great tradeoff not having the pain any longer.

"I think scars are cool," she said.

She first detailed her treatment in an Instagram video taken by her husband Chris Fischer as she recovered in the hospital in Sept. 2021.

"So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out," she said to the camera. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."

"There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains," she added.