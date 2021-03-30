The comedian has been candid about her father's health struggles in the past, previously opening up about his battle with multiple sclerosis

Amy Schumer Reveals Her Dad Has Been Hospitalized, Jokes It Was from a 'Magician Sawing Accident'

Amy Schumer's father, Gordon, has been hospitalized — but the actress and her dad are still in good spirits.

On Monday night, the comedian, 39, announced she had "terrible news," sharing a selfie to Instagram of herself sitting beside her father's hospital bed.

In typical Schumer fashion, the Trainwreck star was able to bring humor into the situation by joking that her father had been in an "unfortunate magician sawing accident."

"He has a good spirit through it all and we're still hoping the magician will turn back up," she teased in the caption.

Apart from the post, Schumer did not share any further details about the reason for Gordon's hospitalization.

Many of Schumer's friends and followers wished her father a speedy recovery in the comments of her post.

"Hope your dad will be outta there soon," comedian Sarah Cooper wrote, to which Schumer jokingly replied, "yes Well some of him"

Naomi Campbell added, "Sending positive vibes to your dad & you ❤️🙏🏾," as Olivia Culpo replied, "❤️🙏🏼." Lindsey Vonn also dropped two praying hand emojis.

Others played on Schumer's caption about the magic accident, including Nick Kroll who wrote, "I have the bottom half. What's it worth to you?"

"That's why you always choose the disappearing box!" Ali Wentworth joked.

Schumer has been open about her father's health struggles, previously telling Barbara Walters in 2015 that he has lived with Multiple Sclerosis since she was 12.

"Some days he's really good and he's with it and we're joking," she said at the time. "And some days I go to visit my dad and it's so painful. I can't believe it."

She added: "In terms of my dad being sick, it was just confusing to me, especially the way MS works. He was in physical pain. That's when I kind of took the lead and took care of everybody in my family. I would keep them — I would keep everybody laughing."

Earlier this month, the actress shared on Instagram that she was able to visit her dad for the first time in a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and she brought along son Gene David, 22 months, for the occasion.