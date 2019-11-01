Image zoom Roy Rochlin/WireImage

For Amy Robach, Sunday is going to be a special day.

A lifelong runner who has completed three half-marathons, the co-anchor of ABC’s 20/20 will be lacing up her running shoes to tackle 26.2 miles in the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon.

“When I found out that race day falls the same week as my 6-year cancer-versary, it just felt right,” Robach tells PEOPLE. Last year the breast cancer survivor climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to mark her 5-year diagnosis. “Instead of living in fear, I decide to live defying fear,” she said on Good Morning America at that time.

Marathon training has been intense for the busy mom of two. “For the past 18 weeks it has definitely been a second full-time job,” says Robach, who is running in support of NYRR Team for Kids. At the beginning of each week she would look at her calendar and schedule her long runs around it. “I don’t know what I’m going to do with all my extra free time after Sunday!” she says.

Strength training and core workouts were crucial to her training, as was proper fueling. She previously told PEOPLE she eats a “mostly keto” diet, but says she increased her carb intake during training. “The day before the long runs I added a carb meal to my day,” says Robach, 46. Mid-run she fuels up with sports gels and gummies.

Robach has a special running partner, too: husband and Melrose Place star Andrew Shue. “Andrew and I are sticking together from start to finish,” she says. “Our goal is to enjoy every mile.”

Other celebrities planning to run for the first time on Sunday include Bachelorette‘s Andi Dorfman and Bachelorette heartthrob Tyler Cameron.

Overall, Robach can’t wait for race day. “I want to experience the love and support from people who will be lining the streets throughout the five boroughs. I hear it’s magical.”

As for a goal time?

“I’ll be happy with any time as long as I cross the finish line uninjured and with a smile on my face,” she says. “I am sure the tears will come after — but I might be sobbing tears of joy.”

