Amy Grant Says Her Voice Is Better Than Ever After Throat Surgery to Remove Cyst 

The singer revealed she feels “re-revved up in a really beautiful way” in a moving interview on Today that aired Wednesday

Published on March 1, 2023 11:14 AM
Amy Grant at Live at the Music Center: Concert Celebrating A&M Records Co-founder Jerry Moss held at The Music Center on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Grant. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Amy Grant is singing again and couldn't be happier.

After a flurry of unexpected obstacles, the Grammy Award-winner, 62, is back and ready to take charge. Over a span of just three years, the singer has faced open heart surgery, a devastating bike accident, and in January, had a cyst removed from her throat.

"[I was] working with a vocalist and she said, 'What is happening in your throat? Lean your head back,' " Grant revealed during an interview with Today's Craig Melvin that aired on Wednesday. "And I said, 'I know. It's like I've got an Adam's apple that keeps getting bigger.' Unbeknownst to me, I'd had a thyroglossal duct cyst."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, people are born with thyroglossal duct cysts and while they are usually benign, they can embed a person's ability to eat or drink, or in Grant's case, sing.

The "Baby, Baby" singer, who is married to country singer Vince Gill, is already feeling better.

"I feel fantastic," she said. "I mean, really from 2020 on, I feel like I had to… if I were a car, I've made a lotta trips to the shop. And I feel like I'm emerging. I went, 'Oh man, I feel like a classic now.' And actually sort of re-revved up in a really beautiful way."

Amy Grant performs onstage at Live at the Music Center: Concert Celebrating A&M Records Co-founder Jerry Moss held at The Music Center on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Grant. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

To help her deal with everything she's faced recently, Grant said she's leaned into her faith.

"It's helped me not be afraid. And just to go, however this turns out, I believe I'm held by love, just like I believe that about you, and everybody I meet," she said.

The cyst appeared just 6 months after a horrible bike accident that left the singer in the hospital.

Grant's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that she was hospitalized in stable condition back in July after she hit a pothole while riding her bike in Nashville. She was treated for cuts and abrasions at the time and held for observation.

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Grant's Husband Vince Gill and Daughter Corinna Honor Her on Stage After Bike Accident

Although she was released two days later, her doctor "ordered additional recovery time," forcing her to postpone several tour dates. She has since returned to the stage and resumed performances.

Grant's accident came after she underwent open-heart surgery in February 2021 to correct a rare congenital heart condition that her doctor discovered during a checkup the year before.

