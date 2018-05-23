Amtrak Adds Nursing Rooms for Breastfeeding Moms to 5 Train Stations

Breastfeeding moms can finally escape the bathroom during Amtrak trips this summer.

The train service announced Wednesday that they will install lactation suites in four stations — Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, Baltimore’s Penn Station, Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station and Chicago’s Union Station — this summer, with a fifth coming to New York’s Penn Station in the fall.

The suites come from Mamava — a mom-founded company that has already installed these portable breastfeeding pods in offices, colleges, arenas and more — and include comfortable seating, a fold-down table and outlets for breast pumps.

“These new lactation suites demonstrate Amtrak’s ongoing commitment to better accommodate the needs of our customers and their families while traveling with us,” David Handera, Amtrak’s vice president of stations, facilities, properties and accessibilities, said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “It is important for Amtrak to provide mothers with a secure, clean, dignified and private space.”

Mamava co-founder and CEO, Sascha Mayer, pointed out the importance of having a calm place to breastfeed.

“We’re thrilled to support breastfeeding mamas at Union Station,” said Mayer said. “We believe that all mamas deserve a comfortable place to use a breast pump or breastfeed distraction-free — anywhere, anytime. Mamava pods provide flexibility for facilities and easy access for moms.”