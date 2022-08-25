Americans with Disabilities Act Extends to People with Gender Dysphoria, Court Rules

The ruling provides legal protections to people with gender dysphoria in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia and may serve as a legal precedent for other states

Published on August 25, 2022 04:59 PM
transgender
People holding transgender flags. Photo: Getty

A new federal ruling could protect transgender people from a growing conservative effort to restrict access to gender-affirming healthcare.

Last week, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals published the opinion that the 1990's Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) extends to those suffering from gender dysphoria, reversing the previous ruling out of Virginia in Kesha Williams v. Stacey Kincaid.

"The ADA defines the term 'disability' broadly to include 'a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities of such individual,'" the ruling states.

The lawsuit was filed by Williams, a transgender woman who was housed in a jail with men, where she alleges that she was frequently and intentionally misgendered by prison deputies, harassed by fellow inmates and denied hormone treatment.

Her requests to shower privately and have female deputies conduct her body searches were also ignored. Another defendant, Deputy Garcia, subjected Williams to a " 'highly aggressive' search that resulted in bruising to her breast and caused her 'pain for several days,' " according the the ruling.

The Fairfax County Sheriff's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The opinion is binding in states represented by the Richmond-based 4th Circuit, which includes Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, according to the Associated Press, and it can be cited by cases in other states. It will also extend beyond jail policies to apply to other rights covered by the ADA.

Transgender rights
Scott Olson/Getty

"It's a very important and positive ruling to increase people's access to gender-affirming care," Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, told the AP.

RELATED VIDEO: How Families Help Support LGBTQ Kids in One of the Most Conservative States in the Country

At least 13 U.S. states have signed anti-LGBTQ legislation into law and another 23 states have introduced such bills in 2022 alone, according to HRC, with many of those laws targeting trans youth and gender-affirming care.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ramped up attacks on trans youth, directing the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents for child abuse after they provided gender-affirming care for their children. Florida and Alabama have since adopted similar policies.

President Joe Biden recently pledged his support to trans citizens during Transgender Day of Visibility in March, and he's continued to urge Congress to pass the long-overdue Equality Act.

