The poet and actress was joined by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Marisa Tomei, and many more during the Bans Off Our Bodies protest in New York City on Saturday

Amber Tamblyn Protests for Reproductive Rights: 'All I Want for My Birthday Is to Fight'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Amber Tamblyn attends the EMILY's List Oscars Week Discussion on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for EMILY's List)

Amber Tamblyn is taking a stand!

On Saturday, the poet, author, and actress took to the streets of New York City to protest for the constitutional right for abortion. The date also marked Tamblyn's 39th birthday, a coincidence she pointed out on social media to ask for support.

Early in the day, the Y: The Last Man actress posted a picture of herself with the words "All I want for my birthday is to fight" over her face.

In the caption for the post, she wrote, "For my birthday today, I want you to join a march in your town to fight for bodily freedom and the reproductive rights of every person in this country."

"I'll be marching in New York, starting at noon in Cadman Plaza and heading over the bridge to Foley Square for a big rally," she added. "If you see me, come say hi."

In addition, Tamblyn listed some of the other marches taking place around the country, from Los Angeles and Salt Lake City to Texas and Atlanta.

"And if you can't join a march today, please donate to Planned Parenthood for my birthday instead. Any dollar amount will do," she wrote.​

"We're in this fight together," concluded Tamblyn, "See you on the battlefield."​​

In the last line, the poet included the hashtag #BansOffOurBodies, the name of the May 14 protests organized by Planned Parenthood.

In addition to the birthday post, Tamblyn also livestreamed over 90 minutes of the protest online.

In the video, Tamblyn greets fellow protestors saying, "Happy March day" and is joined by her mom, Bonnie Murray Tamblyn, who is seen banging on a pan. "My mom is not f—ing around today," she says.

"There's a huge crowd today, I don't know if you can see it but it goes all the way past Camden Plaza up to the court building," she adds, "I'm gonna leave this one so you can watch."

Among the protesters she encounters are actresses Marissa Tomei and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The livestream, which follows the protest across the bridge, shows protestors holding signs, chanting and even dancing through the streets.