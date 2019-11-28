Amber Rose Undergoes Liposuction 6 Weeks After Giving Birth to Second Child

Image zoom Amber Rose Amber Rose Instagram

Amber Rose wants her pre-baby body back.

The 36-year-old model — who welcomed her second child, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, on Oct. 10 — shared a video message taken from a hospital bed on Wednesday, telling fans she’s about to undergo a full-body liposuction procedure.

“I’m about to get my whole body done after the baby,” she said in the Instagram clip. “… [The surgeon is] gonna suck all the baby fat out of my stomach.”

Pointing to her jawline, Rose said she’s also having work done to reduce the size of her jowls, which she said is a physical feature that runs in her family and that her surgeon is “gonna fix.”

Rose said she was “super excited” for the operation, ending the video with a kiss goodbye to her 19 million followers.

“I love you guys,” she said. “Wish me luck, bye.”

Giving a shoutout to her chosen doctor, David Matlock, Rose suggested the procedure is common among celebrities who aren’t as open about it as she is.

“@dr.matlock All of your favorite Girls and Guys go to him they just don’t tell you but I will!” she captioned the post. “@dr.matlock he’s the best in the business! 🥰🔥❤️”

The proud mom gave birth to her first son with her music-executive boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards last month. They named the boy Slash Electric Alexander.

“Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now ❤️ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun [sic] in2 the world,” Edwards wrote on Instagram, in awe of his partner’s strength. “I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.”

Rose is also a mom to 6½-year-old son Sebastian Taylor with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.