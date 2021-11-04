The model and actress wanted to get plastic surgery after two C-sections left "a lot of scar tissue"

Amber Rose Is 'Super Excited' to Get Liposuction on Her Stomach: It's 'Going to Be Really Flat'

Amber Rose is "super excited" to get plastic surgery on her stomach after growing frustrated with how it looks after two C-sections.

The model and actress, 38, shared on Instagram that she was about to go under the knife to fix the leftover scar tissue from the two surgeries and for some liposuction. Rose, mom to Sebastian Taylor, 8, and Slash Electric, 2, took a video with her surgeon, Dr. David Matlock, right before heading into surgery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have a lot of scar tissue from my C-sections, I had two C-sections with my boys, and it kind of makes my stomach poke out a little bit, so he's going to break that up and give me some lipo, which I'm super excited about," she explained.

Rose said that she's looking forward to the results.

"My stomach is going to be really flat and pretty, and I'm about to go into surgery, so wish me luck," she said, before adding: "I'm with the best doctor in the world so I really don't need it, but I love you guys!"

This is the second time Rose has undergone liposuction since giving birth to Slash in 2019. She also had it six weeks after his arrival that October, to "suck all the baby fat out of my stomach."

And a year prior, Rose had a breast reduction to ease the intense back pain she had dealt with for years.

"Over the years, as my weight fluctuated, my boobs fluctuated. And, so, after I had my son, I mean, my boobs, they got bigger. They got way, way bigger," she told PEOPLE at the time. "They weren't implants or anything like that and so, my back was hurting me. There was times I would just walk and just stop and be like … it would kill me. And, so, at that point, I was like, this is more of like a health issue, where I have to get this done."

"I was scared that I wouldn't feel sexy anymore, but it got to the point where I literally was in pain," she added. "It was almost as if I had like a heavy backpack on my chest."

After a three-and-a-half-hour surgery, Rose went from a 36H to a 36DDD, and said it was a "dream come true" to wear things like spaghetti-strap tops.