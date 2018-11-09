Amber Heard Says Running Helps Keep Her ‘Healthy and Feeling Good No Matter Where I Am’

Amber Heard is opening up about what she looks for in a fitness routine.

Although the actress spent multiple hours a day in the gym in preparation for the upcoming Aquaman film, Heard explained in SHAPE’s December 2018 cover story that her approach to fitness tends to be a little more relaxed and organic when she’s not getting in shape for a role.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“When I’m not preparing for a movie, I have more freedom, and I incorporate my workout into my life, so that I enjoy it and it doesn’t feel like an obligation,” Heard, 31, told SHAPE.

The actress reveals that she especially enjoys running because it’s a good stress reliever — and something she can keep up with no matter where she finds herself.

“I like running because it’s a way for me to alleviate stress, clear my mind, and refocus,” she shared. “Plus I can do it anywhere. I travel so much that it’s invaluable to me to have something that keeps me healthy and feeling good no matter where I am.”

Amber Heard James Macari/ SHAPE

Amber Heard James Macari/ SHAPE

RELATED: Amber Heard Trained Multiple Hours a Day for Aquaman: ‘She Is a True Athlete’

Though she’s no stranger to training hard, Heard explained that it’s important not to make yourself miserable trying to achieve certain health and fitness goals.

“If you’re not going to enjoy life, there’s no point in eating a certain way and working out and doing all the things actors do to manipulate how we look — and how the world looks at us,” she remarked.

Amber Heard James Macari/ SHAPE

Amber Heard James Macari/ SHAPE

The actress also spoke about her beauty routine, saying that while she doesn’t go for a full glam look every day, she’s partial to a good red lip.

“I don’t always wear makeup, but when I do, I love it,” she remarked. “The one product I can’t live without is red lipstick. Nothing is more transformative.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Shares the Workout That Helped Her Lose 20 Lbs.

Detailing Heard’s grueling fitness routine in preparation for her role as Mera in Aquaman, Gunnar Peterson, one of the multiple trainers Heard worked with during filming, told PEOPLE that the star trained four to five times a week, “for a non-stop, no-breaks hour with me, and THEN she went to her fight training, which was rigorous!”

They focused on full-body fitness — similar to what Peterson features in his videos for Now health products — to help Heard rock her sea-queen costume.

“Everything was athletically based. We trained movements, not muscles,” Peterson said. “Squat presses, sled work and lots of work in a rotational plane against resistance. She is a true athlete.”

RELATED: Meet the Queen of Atlantis! Amber Heard’s Justice League Costume Revealed

Peterson added that their workouts were “unrelenting,” but Heard handled it with ease thanks to her dedication.

“She could not have been better!” he remarked. “If I could bottle her drive and conviction I’d sell that as a pre-workout drink!”