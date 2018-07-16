Now Is the Time to Finally Invest in a Standing Desk from Amazon

If you’ve ever considered upgrading from a traditional seated desk to a standing one, it’s a good day to make the transition.

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day, Prime members can save $105 on the FlexiSpot M3B Standing Desk, which is just on sale for $245.

According to juststand.org, people spend an average of 12 hours a day sitting, which contributes to the 3.2 million deaths a year related to physical inactivity.

Standing while working may have health benefits such as burning slightly more calories than sitting, as well as helping blood sugar levels return to normal after eating, according to Harvard Health. Standing desks allow users to stand while typing and performing other office tasks — without having to slump in a chair.

FlexiSpot

This FlexiSpot model can shift to 12 different height levels and can be adjusted with a single handle.

The spacious 47-in. desktop also offers enough room to support two computer screens.

Originally $350, the desk is now $245. Buy it here: amazon.com.

But hurry, this deal ends at 3 a.m. EST on Wednesday.