If You've Always Wanted to Try a DNA Test, Tonight Is Your Last Chance to Get a 23andMe Kit for 50% Off

There are just mere hours left of Amazon Prime Day, so if you haven’t finished your shopping yet, now’s your last chance before prices go back up. And while you can’t go wrong shopping for cozy sweaters and cloth face masks during the sale, we recommend going for this popular DNA kit that has more than 11,100 ratings and happens to be 50 percent off right now.

Normally priced at $199, the 23andMe Health and Ancestry DNA Test is currently marked down to just $99 thanks to Prime Day. Once you receive your kit in the mail, all you have to do is send a saliva sample back to the lab (it comes with a pre-paid label!). When it’s done processing, you can view all of the results online or via the app in a way that’s extremely easy to digest. Your personalized report will have detailed information about your ancestry and DNA, including if you’re a genetic carrier for certain diseases and if you have any specific taste or smell traits (like a sweet or salty preference).

Buy It! 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test, $99 (orig. $199); amazon.com

It’s important to note that 23andMe kits don’t replace your regular doctor visits, and you should still check in with a medical professional if you have any specific concerns. The brand also recommends reading through the information on its website before purchasing a kit.

Of course, 23andMe isn’t the only DNA kit on sale during Prime Day — you can also score the AncestryDNA Kit for $50 off, which brings its price down to $99, too. And don’t forget that you have to be an Amazon Prime Member to take advantage of these discounts. But if you’re not signed up yet, there’s still time to start your 30-day free trial and shop the sale. Either way, you’ll have to act fast because Prime Day officially ends tonight (Wednesday, October 14) at 11:59 p.m. PT. — and after that, prices will go back up.

Be sure to add your 23andMe Health and Ancestry DNA Test to your cart while it’s still $100 off for Prime Day.

