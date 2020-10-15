If You've Always Wanted to Try a DNA Test, Tonight Is Your Last Chance to Get a 23andMe Kit for 50% Off
But you’ll have to shop now because Amazon Prime Day ends soon
There are just mere hours left of Amazon Prime Day, so if you haven’t finished your shopping yet, now’s your last chance before prices go back up. And while you can’t go wrong shopping for cozy sweaters and cloth face masks during the sale, we recommend going for this popular DNA kit that has more than 11,100 ratings and happens to be 50 percent off right now.
Normally priced at $199, the 23andMe Health and Ancestry DNA Test is currently marked down to just $99 thanks to Prime Day. Once you receive your kit in the mail, all you have to do is send a saliva sample back to the lab (it comes with a pre-paid label!). When it’s done processing, you can view all of the results online or via the app in a way that’s extremely easy to digest. Your personalized report will have detailed information about your ancestry and DNA, including if you’re a genetic carrier for certain diseases and if you have any specific taste or smell traits (like a sweet or salty preference).
Buy It! 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test, $99 (orig. $199); amazon.com
It’s important to note that 23andMe kits don’t replace your regular doctor visits, and you should still check in with a medical professional if you have any specific concerns. The brand also recommends reading through the information on its website before purchasing a kit.
Of course, 23andMe isn’t the only DNA kit on sale during Prime Day — you can also score the AncestryDNA Kit for $50 off, which brings its price down to $99, too. And don’t forget that you have to be an Amazon Prime Member to take advantage of these discounts. But if you’re not signed up yet, there’s still time to start your 30-day free trial and shop the sale. Either way, you’ll have to act fast because Prime Day officially ends tonight (Wednesday, October 14) at 11:59 p.m. PT. — and after that, prices will go back up.
Be sure to add your 23andMe Health and Ancestry DNA Test to your cart while it’s still $100 off for Prime Day.
More Prime Day 2020 News:
- Here’s How to Get a Free Kindle Unlimited Subscription During Amazon Prime Day
- Amazon’s Epic Sale Ends Tonight! Shop the 20 Best Prime Day Deals Before It’s Too Late
- Tons of Smart Home Devices Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — Including the Popular Ring Doorbell
- This Samsung 75-Inch Smart TV Is $4,000 Off for Prime Day — Plus More Great TV Deals
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.
- Amazon Staffers Love This Anti-Theft Backpack That’s on Sale Until Midnight
- The 20 Most Popular Products PEOPLE Readers Bought on Prime Day Yesterday (and Yes, They're Still on Sale)
- The Sculpting Jeans Meghan Markle Loves Are on Sale for Prime Day
- This Vibrating Foam Roller Will Help You Ditch Pricey Massages — and It’s One of Prime Day’s Remaining Deals