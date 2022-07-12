Top-Rated Water Flossers and Electric Toothbrushes Are Up to 58% Off at Amazon Right Now
Brushing your teeth was probably the first act of self-care your parents taught you as a kid. However, since you've gotten older, you might not prioritize oral hygiene as much as your multiple-step skincare regimen. But the only way to keep your mouth healthy is by investing in the proper tools to clean it, and right now, some of the best ones are marked down at Amazon for Prime Day.
The two-day shopping event began today, and millions of killer deals are still available to scoop up, including a variety of on-sale electric toothbrushes and water flossers from customer-loved brands like Waterpik, Philips Sonicare, and Oral B — and discounts are as high as 58 percent off.
Whether you're ready to make the switch from a manual to an electric toothbrush or you're finally deciding to add a water flosser to your bedtime routine, make the investment while prices are as little as $21. Below, we rounded up the six best Prime Day deals on top-rated oral care products.
Of course, a high-quality toothbrush is the number one priority when it comes to oral hygiene. Aside from a higher price tag, electric toothbrushes are a better choice than manual options from all standpoints: First, the automatic vibration reaches easy-to-miss areas on your gums, teeth, and tongue, making them more effective at removing plaque. Also, built-in timers ensure you brush for enough time to clean your whole mouth and they're more productive for kids with short attention spans.
Today's the day to finally make the jump, because Amazon's top-selling ultrasonic toothbrush is currently on sale for just $40. More than 58,000 shoppers have given the Aquasonic Ultra Whitening Toothbrush a perfect rating, claiming in reviews that it's "super powerful" and leaves them feeling like they're "fresh out of the dentist chair."
Nearly 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Oral B electric toothbrush a five-star rating, and it's marked down by 45 percent right now. Reviewers rave about the versatility the six different modes offer and they love that there's one specifically for sensitive gums. Multiple buyers claim that the electric toothbrush has "changed [their] life," and even their dentists have noticed how much cleaner their entire mouths are now.
The most well-known water flosser brand by far is Waterpik, and one of its best-selling products is currently on sale for just $45. If you're a newbie to the game-changing tool, a water flosser is a spout that sprays a steady stream of water that removes food, plaque, and other buildup from those hard-to-reach spots around your teeth and gums, making it a super effective alternative to manual flossing.
Take your oral care game to the next level by snagging this Waterpik Water Flosser while it's on sale for a whopping 55 percent off for Prime members. The best-selling power dental flosser has earned over 79,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers claim it "completely changed" their hygiene routine, admitting that they even "look forward to using it" each night.
If you don't want to spend upward of $50 on your first water flosser, opt for a lesser-known, yet still powerful brand like Nicwell, which is offering 45 percent off of its best-selling water flosser today, putting it at just $30. More than 8,500 shoppers have given it a perfect rating, and some even claim that it works better than more expensive Waterpik products.
There's no better time than now to step up your oral care game and see immediate, drastic results. Shop more top-notch electric toothbrushes and water flossers on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022 below.
