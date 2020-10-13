Levi’s Popular Reusable Face Masks Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — Plus 10 More Mask Deals
Snag a pack of disposable face masks for 77 percent off
While you’re busy filling up your Prime Day cart with that new smart home gadget or kitchen appliance (the Instant Pot is only $50 today!), don’t forget to stock up on another discounted everyday essential: face masks.
Amazon has marked down tons of face masks for Prime Day for both adults and kids, including reusable and disposable options. Tons of amazing options are on sale, including Levi’s bandana print masks, Crayola’s quirky and colorful masks, and these customer-favorite masks (they have a hidden feature!) from Case-Mate. Here are 11 face masks you can get on sale right now:
- Port Authority Reusable Face Cover, Pack of 5, $6.31 (orig. $9.73)
- Basic Resources Single Use Disposable Masks, Pack of 50, $7.83 (orig. $29.99)
- I Play by Green Sprouts Reusable Adult Face Mask, $8.47 (orig. $12.99)
- I Play by Green Sprouts Toddler Reusable Face Mask, Navy Dino, $9.09 (orig. $12.99)
- Quality Durables Adult Reusable Face Covering, Pack of 4, $12.60 (orig. $18)
- Levi's Reusable Bandana Print Face Mask, Pack of 3, $12.79 (orig. $15.99)
- Safe+Mate x Case-Mate Cloth Face Masks, Pack of 3, $14.99 (orig. $24.99)
- WD37U Reusable Cotton Face Mask, Pack of 50, $21.69 (orig. $30.99)
- Crayola Kids Face Mask, Pack of 5, $24 (orig. $29.99)
- Gildan Reusable 3-Layer Cotton Face Mask, Pack of 24, $26.40 (orig. $39.99)
- Fruit of the Loom Cotton Face Masks, Pack of 50, $31.49 (orig. $45.23)
Starting at just $6, there are many discounted options to choose from, but one of our favorites are Levi’s cloth masks. The popular masks have racked up over 6,000 five-star ratings from shoppers since landing on Amazon over the summer. The 100 percent cotton masks come in a few different colors like navy blue, red, and gray, as well as bandana prints. They also come in two styles: reversible ones with loops that tie around your head, and traditional ones with earloops. Right now, you can snag a three-pack of the bandana print masks for just $13.
If you’re really looking for a steal, you’ll want to grab this 50-pack of disposable face masks that’s only $8 right now. The Basic Resources masks have nearly 4,000 five-star ratings from shoppers that say they’re comfortable, durable, and good quality. One customer raved: “They’re snug enough to fit my face, yet comfortable enough I can wear them for a long period of time when I’m running errands or going to regular doctor appointments.”
