Disney-Themed Face Mask Packs for the Whole Family Are on Sale Right Now

Any diehard Disney fan is likely to have a collection inspired by their favorite characters. From Mickey Mouse-shaped waffle makers to storybook advent calendars filled with enchanting tales, there are a slew of Disney-themed products on the market to make your life a little more magical — including some in one very 2020 category.
Amazon Essentials teamed up with Disney to create Disney face masks for the whole family. There are options for adults and kids decorated with some of Disney's most beloved classic characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with some of its newer ones too, like the Mandalorian (better known as baby Yoda). Made from two durable layers of 100 percent cotton material jersey fabric, the masks are lightweight and breathable. Their contoured shape is designed to fit snugly but comfortably against the face, and the adult masks feature small beads on the elastic ear straps that can be adjusted for a more custom fit — one of the useful details shoppers rave about.
“Cute and comfy masks,” one wrote. “I love the adjustable ear straps and the relaxed fit on my face because most masks are so tight fitting they leave me feeling claustrophobic.”
“Love the fabric,” another chimed in. “The adjustable ear loops make it very easy to get a snug fit. Always get positive remarks since everyone loves Disney!”
While the face masks for kids don't come with the adjusters, parents can purchase packs of adjusters separately that easily attach to the soft ear loops However, that might not be necessary: Several shoppers have already said their children prefer their Amazon Essentials Disney face masks.
“My kids have been getting picky on the different face masks they've tried,” one wrote. “They love the comfort and design of these, not to mention the comments they get on the patterns.”
The masks are available in sets of four in various magical prints, including the cast of Frozen 2, the popular Marvel Avengers superheroes, and Disney Princesses like Belle, Cinderella, and Jasmine. There’s really something for every Disney fan!
There are two size options for adults, Small/Medium and Large/X-Large, and two for children, Little Kids and Big Kids. Amazon has provided a size chart for reference (located in its product images) to ensure you order the best fit. Adult packs normally retail for $25 and kids’ packs go for $22.50, but shoppers can score both for 15 percent off during Amazon’s Holiday Deals promotion.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that everyone over the age of 2 wear a face mask in public settings. And Amazon Essential’s Disney-printed masks would be a great option for fanatics of all ages, whether you’re heading to school, the grocery store, or your own magical adventure.
