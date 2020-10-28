Disney-Themed Face Mask Packs for the Whole Family Are on Sale Right Now

Amazon Essentials teamed up with Disney to create Disney face masks for the whole family. There are options for adults and kids decorated with some of Disney's most beloved classic characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with some of its newer ones too, like the Mandalorian (better known as baby Yoda). Made from two durable layers of 100 percent cotton material jersey fabric, the masks are lightweight and breathable. Their contoured shape is designed to fit snugly but comfortably against the face, and the adult masks feature small beads on the elastic ear straps that can be adjusted for a more custom fit — one of the useful details shoppers rave about.