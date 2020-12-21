Amazon Shoppers Say These Over-the-Counter Medicines for Kids Are Just Like the Leading Brands, But Cheaper

Whether parents need last-minute gifts for the holidays, bake sale supplies, diapers, or any other parenting essentials in a pinch, Amazon is there with low prices and fast shipping. But even frequent Amazon shoppers may be surprised to find out that it has its own in-house brand of healthcare essentials like cold and flu medicine, allergy relief, and pain relievers for kids that can be shipped right to your door.
The Basic Care line has several over-the-counter medicines for kids that parents can stock up on to ensure that they are never without essential medicines. The line includes several different generics to help with an allergic reaction, a cold, a fever, or a headache or toothache. Plus, with cold and flu season well underway, now is an ideal time to try out Amazon’s well-reviewed alternatives to leading brands like Tylenol and Motrin.
You can get these meds delivered for free in two days or less if you’re a Prime member, which is a welcome convenience. Plus, if you know your kids tend to get sick often, you can subscribe to have the medicines delivered at a regular cadence (as frequently as every two weeks) and save an additional 5 percent. Regardless of subscriptions, Basic Care products ship free with orders over $25.
Parents on Amazon have given the Basic Care over-the-counter medicines for kids high praise, writing that the Children’s Ibuprofen Oral Suspension is “just as good as name brand ibuprofen for a better price.”
“My son has been on Zyrtec for years,” writes another parent of the Amazon Basic Care Children’s All Day Allergy. “This is a perfect alternative that works exactly the same and saves you a lot of money.”
Parents on Amazon also compare the Basic Care acetaminophen for kids to Tylenol and say it costs just a fraction of the price. Amazon reviewers write that it’s an “awesome value in comparison to other brands” and a “great price for a product we use all the time.”
You can shop the entire Basic Care line on Amazon, including over-the-counter medicines for adults. But first, check out a few of the most popular kids products below.
Buy It! Amazon Basic Care Children’s Pain & Fever Oral Suspension Acetaminophen, $3.09; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Basic Care Basic Care Children’s Ibuprofen Oral Suspension, $6.92; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Basic Care Children’s All Day Allergy, $13.88; amazon.com