Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Healthcare Brand Has Flu and Cold Essentials for Way Less Than Your Local Drugstore

When you need a comfy sweater, new vacuum cleaner, or supportive sports bra, Amazon has you covered. But did you know the online marketplace is also your one-stop shop for health essentials at an affordable price? That’s because Amazon has its own healthcare line, Basic Care, filled with over-the-counter medications to treat everything from pain and allergies to indigestion and cold symptoms.
With the cold and flu season in full swing, there’s never been a better time to give the brand a go. Instead of waiting in line at the pharmacy with sniffling strangers, you can shop the Basic Care lineup of more than 15 generic meds to treat cold and cough symptoms from your very own couch.
Held to the same FDA-mandated standards as the leading national brands, Basic Care’s top products include a cough suppressant with similar ingredients to Mucinex DM, a nighttime relief and fever reducer comparable to Vicks Nyquil Cold and Flu, and a severe cold and flu tea akin to Theraflu Severe Cold.
Not only are these OTC meds competitively priced — like the rest of Amazon’s goods — but they come with free delivery when you spend more than $25. If you need your delivery even faster, sign up for a 30-day Prime trial membership, which comes with free two-day shipping. There’s also a subscription option, which will regularly deliver medication to your door and ensure the medicine cabinet is always stocked.
Below, uncover some of Amazon’s cold and flu products, or check out the entire Basic Care storefront.
