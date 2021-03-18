The distributor’s telemedicine service Amazon Care launched in 2019 for the company’s Washington state employees

Amazon Announces Expansion of Its Telemedicine Service Nationwide That Patients Can Enroll in for Free

Amazon is expanding their telemedicine service, Amazon Care, to employees nationwide.

On Thursday, the company announced that by the summer, the Amazon Care app will be available to all workers and their families enrolled in their Amazon-sponsored Aetna or Premera health plan for no additional cost.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Private employers can also get involved, per a press release to the Associated Press. Since then, a spokesperson for Amazon clarifies to PEOPLE, "It is free for patients to enroll in Amazon Care, but the service itself is not free for employers."

The program had a beta launch 18 months ago at the company's headquarters in Seattle, Washington.

App users across Washington state were able to connect virtually to doctors, nurses, and nurse practitioners over the phone 24 hours a day. Employees could also request video visits.

doctor Image zoom Credit: Getty

In Seattle, specifically, employees had extended Amazon Care benefits including pharmacy delivery and house-calls from nurses if the patient had needs that couldn't be fulfilled virtually or required blood work.

Care Medical – which has an exclusive contract with Amazon – is using its healthcare providers for the app.

The extended benefits became available to all Washington employees on Wednesday and will slowly become available to workers in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia market – Amazon's second headquarters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Making this available to other employers is a big step," Amazon Care Director Kristen Helton told AP. "It's an opportunity for other forward-thinking employers to offer a service that helps bring high-quality care, convenience and peace of mind."

Helton also explained that the app is meant to "be a supplement or an additional benefit to existing coverage provided by an employer."

The service expansion comes at a time when many people are seeking telehealth services due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: See How This 16-Year-Old Heart Transplant Patient Used Make-A-Wish Foundation to Pay It Forward

Amazon Care is the latest health-related launch adding to the distributor giant's Amazon Pharmacy and their Amazon Halo wristband that measures a person's vitals.