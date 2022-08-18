Amandla Stenberg Blasts 'Unwarranted Conversation' About Her Cleavage in 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

Amandla Stenberg did not ask for anyone's opinion about her body, body, body.

The actress, 23, called out the "extreme" media obsession with her chest Thursday as she took to her Instagram Story in response to a New York Times review of her new film Bodies Bodies Bodies, which referred to the movie as "a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage"

Although she admitted she thought the review by film critic Lena Wilson "was hilarious," Stenberg had some words of her own for the writer, which she sent via direct message: "Great review. Maybe if you had gotten your eyes off my tits, you could have watched the movie."

"It's quite surprising, but I guess it shouldn't be surprising at this point," she said. "But the amount of commentary that I receive on my boobs is so extreme, and this has happened since I was a teenager.

"I can literally be wearing a T-shirt, and just because of the size of my boobs, there will be some sort of sexualization or commentary on my chest," Stenberg added.

Stenberg stars alongside Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, Myha'la Herrold, Lee Pace and Pete Davidson in Bodies Bodies Bodies, which is another stylized film from the production company A24, but this time it takes on the slasher horror genre.

Written by Sarah DeLappe and directed by Halina Reijn, the movie follows a group of mostly 20-something friends getting into some drugs, alcohol and other forms of debauchery at a hurricane party, where members of the group start turning up murdered.

"In this movie, I'm wearing a tank top, and I know that when I'm wearing a tank top, the result is that there is going to be some cleavage 'cause I have boobs," she said. "So I knew that this comment was probably mostly directed towards me.

"And I think that Lena was trying to make a commentary about A24 sexualizing me, sexualizing my body, exploiting young women in order to sensationalize them, to make their media more popular, which I understand the angle. I can tell you that I wore this tank top in this movie because me and the costume designer thought that it fit the character well.

"And so, I do get tired of people talking about my chest. It seems to be in Hollywood, it's not normalized to have boobs that are above an A or a B cup. I've actually noticed this in my time as an actress. And so, there seems to be a lot of unwarranted conversation around my chest that just kind of baffles me," Stenberg added.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is now in theaters.