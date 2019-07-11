Amanda Seyfried Slams Something Navy Influencer for 'Glorifying an Unhealthy Body Image'

Image zoom (L-R) Amanda Seyfried, Arielle Charnas Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty; Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Amanda Seyfried is frustrated with one influencer and how she presents her life on Instagram.

The Mamma Mia! star, 33, was unhappy with influencer Arielle Charnas after she posted a bikini selfie showing off her slim body with the caption, “Proud of my body after two kids.”

Charnas, who runs Something Navy, a lifestyle and clothing brand, got a mix of positive and negative comments on the post, with many people saying that she was promoting an “unrealistic” image that is only possible for her because she has nannies for her children and the income to exercise regularly.

Charnas then fought back in her Instagram Story.

“Why am I being bullied for posting myself in a bathing suit? I should be punished because I’m thin and worked hard to be fit after giving birth to two kids?” Charnas asked. “I’m not responsible for making people feel good about themselves. I am healthy and proud of who I am and the body I have. If you are going to attack me for me being me on my own page then you will be blocked, I don’t have time for that.”

Charnas, who had her second child in June 2018, also said that she has a nanny, but that it “has absolutely NOTHING to do with my body and for random women to tell me I should be crediting them for my figure and my ‘excessive workouts’ is actually disgusting.”

Image zoom Arielle Charnas

Image zoom Arielle Charnas

Seyfried agreed with the people who wrote criticial comments to Charnas’ post, one of whom was a friend of Seyfried’s. The actress shared her friend’s response (which Charnas had deleted) on her own Instagram page on Tuesday.

“Totally fine that you’re privileged and thin, good for you (I am too-ish!),” Seyfried’s friend wrote to Charnas. “Got no problem with either of those things. BUT if you don’t acknowledge how your wealth made your workouts/body possible, you’re just perpetuating the patriarchal (totally unrealistic) notion that mothers should ‘bounce back’ after childbirth, an impossibility for anyone who can’t afford ample childcare (which is almost everyone in this country).”

RELATED VIDEO: DWTS’ Peta Murgatroyd Talks Post-Baby Body & Responds To Mommy Shamers: ‘You Can’t Win’

“Honeychild, you are glorifying an unhealthy body image (I don’t care if it’s ‘natural,’ don’t even try that s— with me) in a society that already fetishizes the adolescent female form,” she continued. “Young girls don’t need any more images of emaciated women thank you very much … I know you’re better than this.”

Seyfried, who had daughter Nina in March 2017, decided to share her friend’s comment after Charnas “blocked both of us.” She added that Charnas needs to recognize that she has a significant influence because of her following.

“If we’re ready to get paid for flaunting our lifestyle (and inspiring some in the meantime) we have to be open to the discussions surrounding what we’re promoting,” Seyfried said.

A few hours later, Seyfried posted a selfie and said, “INFLUENCE = POWER. And if you’re taking advantage of that — EMPOWER.”

After the back-and-forth on Tuesday, Charnas’ husband Brandon mocked the criticism with a post on his own page. Alongside a photo of the two of them in swimsuits, he posted a sarcastic “warning” about their bodies.

“WARNING. THIS BODY IS NOT ATTAINABLE. PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO ATTAIN SUCH BODY BY WORKING OUT. IF YOU ATTEMPT TO ATTAIN, YOU MUST HAVE AT LEAST THREE NANNYS AND BE SURE TO NOT ONLY PAY THEM BUT ALSO THANK THEM IN A MINIMUM OF 4 SHOUTOUTS A WEEK ON INSTAGRAM. IF YOU CANT AFFORD A NANNY, PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO HAVE A VERY SUCCESSFUL CAREER IN ORDER TO DO SO. GENETICS MAY OR MAY NOT HAVE PLAYED A FACTOR. ONLY AGES 30 AND OLDER ARE ALLOWED TO VIEW THIS POST, YOUTH MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A THERAPIST.”