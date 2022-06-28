Amanda de Cadenet Talks About Her Life-Saving Abortion After Suffering an Incomplete Miscarriage

Entrepreneur Amanda de Cadenet says she is "so grateful" she had the option of choosing an abortion after her life was at risk

For Amanda de Cadenet, getting an abortion was a matter of life or death in 2003, and she is now sharing her personal story about the difficult decision.

The 50-year-old, who is a founding member of the new Victoria's Secret VS Collective alongside Hailey Beiber, Bella Hadid, and others, as well as an entrepreneur and author, revealed on social media why it was necessary for her to have the procedure, which is now effectively banned in at least 10 states.

While six weeks pregnant over 10 years ago, de Cadenet says her safety was suddenly at risk due to an incomplete miscarriage. She began to lose blood unexpectedly and was at risk of a life-threatening infection. Doctors said she would need to have a procedure to remove the remaining fetal tissue.

On her Instagram, she posted a black-and-white photo of herself in a hospital bed with the message, "This is me in the ER room in 2003."

"I was 6 weeks pregnant and hemorrhaged so badly on a flight from LA to NYC I had to be taken off the plane in a wheelchair. I went straight to the hospital, where I was given an ultrasound and told I had an 'incomplete miscarriage'. The only objective at that point was to stop me losing more blood."

She continued, "The treatment for a miscarriage that your body won't release is classified as an abortion if there is a heartbeat or a D&C if there isn't. I'm so grateful the E.R team along with myself and then boyfriend (now my husband ) could immediately make the choice that prioritised my safety without having to consider if the procedure was illegal, and if the Dr would be prosecuted for making sure I was safe."

"That choice is now not an option in at least nine states, with trigger laws in others set to take effect in the coming days," de Cadenet concluded, along with the hashtag "#BansOffOurBodies."

In addition to de Cadenet, numerous celebrities have opened up about their own abortion experiences. Nicki Minaj, Ashley Judd and April Love Geary are among those who shared their stories and the importance in the right to choose.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ruling that there is no longer a federally-protected right to an abortion.

The 6-to-3 ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, giving states the power to pass their own laws around abortion. Since the decision, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and South Dakota have already banned abortion in their states, after putting "trigger bans" in place that governors enacted after the SCOTUS ruling.