Alyssa Milano Opens Up About Her Generalized Anxiety Disorder: 'Erase the Stigma'

"This is who I am, and I take medication for it. And I'm okay with that," Alyssa Milano said in an Instagram video

Alyssa Milano isn't shying away from discussions about mental health.

The Charmed alum, 48, shared details about her own diagnosis in an Instagram video on Wednesday after a user commented on a previous video saying that her medication regimen sounded "very bi polarish."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My diagnosis is generalized anxiety disorder with panic attacks and complex PTS," Milano said on Wednesday, after clarifying what medications she takes daily.

"So, yeah. I know that you probably meant this as something that was going to be derogatory or hurtful, but I don't take it that way. This is how I'm built. This is who I am, and I take medication for it. And I'm okay with that."

In the caption of the post, Milano wrote, "Erase the stigma."

This isn't the first time that Milano has clapped back at a questionable comment on social media.

Earlier this year, she replied to a user who called her a "washed-up actress" by letting them know that "just because you say something to be hurtful, it doesn't make it true."

"I get a lot of those [comments]. Usually, it comes from people who identify as a different political party than I do," she said in the video. "You see, I identify with the party who believes in equality and equity and opportunity for everyone, and also the party who fights for the most vulnerable and the marginalized communities."

She concluded, "But beyond just that, just because you say something to be hurtful, it doesn't make it true. I have consistently worked since I was 7 years old, and you can just f--- off now and move along."

RELATED VIDEO: Alyssa Milano on Her Lingering Symptoms of COVID-19

Milano has long been open about both her mental and physical health with her followers. After contracting COVID-19 last year, the actress has been documenting her battle with long-haul symptoms.

Over a year after her diagnosis, Milano told PEOPLE that she's still experiencing shortness of breath, heart palpitations, brain fog, exhaustion, and "aches and pains that feel like they're on a skeletal level," most days.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.