Always Removes Female Venus Symbol from Packaging to Include Transgender and Non-Binary Customers

Image zoom Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Always announced it will be removing the Venus symbol from the packaging of their pads and pantyliners to be more inclusive of transgender and non-binary people.

Proctor & Gamble, the parent company of the brand, made the announcement on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

“For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so,” Proctor & Gamble said in a statement, according to NBC. “We’re also committed to diversity & inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers.”

The symbol, historically representative of the female gender identity, was typically worked into the design of the individual wrappers on each Always product.

RELATED: Boston Public Schools to Offer Students Free Menstrual Supplies: It’s ‘About Equity’

P&G’s decision to remove it from the packaging came after transgender activists and allies pointed out that it was alienating to members of non-cisgender communities. They then called on the company to redesign the box.

“hi @Always i understand that you guys love girl positivity but please understand that there are trans men that get periods,” one activist wrote on Twitter. “and if you could please do something about the

Image zoom

symbol on your pad packaging, i’d be happy. i’d hate to have any trans males feel dysphoric.”

tw// periods hi @Always i understand that you guys love girl positivity but please understand that there are trans men that get periods, and if you could please do something about the ♀️symbol on your pad packaging, i’d be happy. i’d hate to have any trans males feel dysphoric. — jocelyn ✰ (@phiddies) October 13, 2019

P&G follows companies like Lyft and Tinder, which have taken action to show support for the LGBTQ community.

Earlier this year, Lyft changed their app settings to allow passengers to specify preferred pronouns, while Tinder added a sexual orientation tab that let users choose from options such as: Straight, Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Asexual, Demisexual, Pansexual, Queer and Questioning.

RELATED: This Harvard Student Started a Non-Profit at 16 That Gives Period Products to Homeless Women

According to NBC, health experts are backing P&G’s decision: “For folks using these products on a nearly monthly basis, it can be harmful and distressing to see binary/gendered images, coding, language and symbols. So, using less coded products can make a huge difference,” Steph deNormand, the Trans Health Program manager at Fenway Health told the outlet. “Trans and non-binary folks are constantly misgendered, and a gesture like this can broaden out the experiences and open up spaces for those who need the products.”

P&G said they would begin removing the symbol from the wrappers in December, and plan to have a new design out by February 2020.