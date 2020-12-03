The Comfy Sneakers Brand Hollywood Moms Love Just Restocked Its Sustainable Face Masks

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Allbirds have graced the feet of countless celebrities over the years, including Hilary Duff, Blake Lively, Mila Kunis, and Jennifer Garner. At this point, the Wool Runners are practically as famous as the feet that wear them. Though Allbirds is best-known for shoes, the eco-friendly brand is on a mission to produce more thoughtful, conscious products across different categories. Its latest launch is this year’s most essential accessory: the face mask.

Last month, Allbirds quietly released its own face masks, and like many of its shoe launches, they sold out immediately. Luckily, they’ve just been restocked.

Made from three layers of Allbirds’ signature soft Trino material, the masks are moisture-wicking, breathable, and provide superior protection — in other words, the face mask trifecta. Trino is naturally derived from discarded crab shells, and Allbirds uses the same material in its T-shirts. According to the brand, the fabric stays fresh longer (though you should still wash your masks daily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Additionally, they’re designed to fit snugly around the nose and mouth, and can be further secured via the adjustable nose bar and soft ear loops.

Available in one size that is suitable for adults, the Allbirds face masks come in packs of three for $25. Choose from three limited-edition neutral colors, including black, grey, and white, that are versatile enough to go with any outfit. Considering how quickly they went after launching, it’s likely they won’t be around much longer.

Scroll down to get a pack of the Allbirds TrinoXO face masks before they sell out again!

